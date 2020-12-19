UPDATE: Boy who fell through the ice on Milton pond has died

An 11-year-old boy, who fell through the ice on a pond in Milton has died of his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tremaine Road and Derry Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a child, who had fallen through the ice.

Halton Police say two boys had made their way onto the ice of the storm management pond off Reese Court, when the ice gave way beneath them.

One of the boys managed to make it out and ran to an area home for help.

It took about 15 minutes before emergency crews were able to locate the victim in the water.

They immediately performed life-saving measures, before he was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.