UPDATE: Brantford ticket claims Saturday's $8.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Someone or some people in Ontario are waking up as a multi-millionaires this morning.

A single ticket sold in Brantford was the winner of Saturday night's $8.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 4-8-18-24-31 & 32. The Bonus number was 40.

The Guaranteed $1 million prize-46079074-01-was also claimed by an Ontario ticket holder in Toronto.

The next Lotto 649 jackpot on January 13th, is expected to be worth approximately $5 million.



with files from The Canadian Press

