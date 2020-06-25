UPDATE: Charges laid in crash that killed mother and her three children

Charges have now been filed against the lone survivor of the crash that killed a mom and her three young children.

20-year-old Brady Robertson was in Brampton court on Thursday, facing four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, causing death.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The devastating crash happened on June 18th, on Torbram at Countryside, when a blue Infiniti t-boned a while Volkswagen SUV containing Karolina Ciasullo and her three children.

The kids were only six, four and nine-months-old.

But the chances of Robertson spending the rest of his life in prison are slim.

"If this gentleman is found guilty, if these charges are proven beyond a reasonable doubt, then I would expect a sentence of somewhere around eight years," says NEWSTALK 1010's Chief Legal Analyst Boris Bytensky.

He says you only have to look of the case of Marco Muzzo, who was also drunk, as the reason. Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison, when he killed four people in 2015.

Peel police later confirmed that Robertson was also charged in the June 16th incident in Caledon, where he allegedly rolled through an intersection before hitting a light pole.

For that he faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

This comes as the four victims in the crash are laid to rest at a funeral in Brampton.

A memorial service for Karolina Ciasullo and her children began Thursday afternoon at the St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic church.

Four white caskets were brought before the altar as mourners spread out in the pews in accordance with physical distancing guidelines.

The service was closed to the public but was livestreamed, and the church had said the audio would be played outside the building.

The crash last Thursday is being investigated by police as well as the provincial police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had ``observed'' one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.

(with files from Canadian Press)