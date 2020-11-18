UPDATE: Child and youth worker from North York Catholic school who died of COVID-19 identified

We now know the name of the child and youth worker from St. Frances de Sales Catholic School, who died after contracting COVID-19.

A staff member and parents of students at the school have identified her as Ingrid Salt.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board tells our media partner CP24 that the 67-year-old was last at work on Thursday.

19 students from the North York school are now self-isolating due to possible exposure to the virus.

CP24 also indicating that sources have told CTV News that Salt had "pre-existing conditions" and that Toronto Public Health has conducted an investigation at the school and determined that Ingrid Salt did not contract the virus at the school, but actually out in the community.

The Board released a statement to Newstalk1010 earlier today:

"We’ve recently learned of a tragic death of a staff member of Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB). This unfortunate news is a huge loss to our entire TCDSB community.

Supports are available to the impacted school community. At this time we are focused on supporting staff and students and respecting the privacy of the grieving family and staff member."

Brendan Browne, Director of Education for the school board, offered his "heartfelt condolences'' to the staff member's family and school community in a tweet this afternoon.

A union representing educational workers in the province also offered its condolences.