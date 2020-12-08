iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Cop convicted in beating of Black teen pleads not guilty to discreditable conduct

Const. Michael Theriault (left) and Dafonte Miller (right) are seen in this composite image. (The Canadian Press)

A Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting a young Black man has pleaded not guilty to discreditable conduct before a police tribunal.

Const. Michael Theriault made a brief appearance before the tribunal today by videoconference.

However, his disciplinary hearing has been adjourned until the appeals in his criminal case are concluded.

Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail last month for beating Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016.

The officer has been suspended without pay since the sentence was issued on Nov. 5, after being suspended with pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Theriault and his brother beat Miller with a metal pipe, rupturing his eye, among other injuries.