UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Swansea Public School in Toronto, 7 active cases

We have some new details on the COVID-19 outbreak declared at Swansea Junior and Senior Public School.

The Toronto District School Board confirming to Newstalk1010 via email this afternoon that the total number of active cases at the school in recent days is seven - one staff member and six students.

The latest case was confirmed to be a student, who was last at the school on Thursday, November 26th. In a notice to parents, the TDSB notes that the "student will not return to the school, until cleared by TPH to do so".

As a result of the outbreak, the TDSB says that six classes have been advised to self-isolate.

The school will remain open. The school is reassuring parents, guardians and students that it's taking all the necessary precautions, adding "the health, safety and well-being of staff and students" is their top priority. They continue to work closely with Toronto Public Health.

It's still unclear at this time where the outbreak originated or whether any of the cases are connected.

There are unconfirmed reports that some cases may be linked to some type of party.

Newstalk1010 has reached out to Toronto Public Health for comment.

We will bring you the details as we get them.