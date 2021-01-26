UPDATE: Deadly collision closes the QEW through Burlington

The QEW is closed both directions between Brant Street and Guelph Line following a deadly collision this morning.

Police say two women were killed and three other people were hurt.

They say the women were in a car which, for unknown reasons, crossed the centre median from the Niagara bound side into the Toronto bound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.

Pictures from the scene show the car, with a blue tarp draped over it, beside a damaged yellow van. There are two cars on the other side of the highway, one on the shoulder and the other in the ditch.

The OPP say the closure could last into mid afternoon.

