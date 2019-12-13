UPDATE: Dog is returned to its owner after being stolen in subway

Toronto Police say a Yorkie taken from its owner has been returned after they put out a plea for Charlie's return. Constable David Hopkinson said within hours, someone took the dog to police headquarters. He said the dog had been given updated vaccinations and a new coat.

Owner Venessa Shibley said "I really, really tried hard" to find the dog, including putting up hand-made posters in subway cars. She said she was thrilled at the public response and Charlie's return, adding she just wanted to go home and "love him and be with him."

The owner had a medical episode at the Kipling Subway Station on October 27th. She passed out and when she woke the dog was gone.

A woman caught on surveillance video carrying Charlie out of the station is described as 5'2"-5'5", 100 lbs., with a slim build, and long light-brown hair worn in a ponytail. She was wearing black aviator sunglasses, a purple jacket, blue jeans, with black and white running shoes. She was carrying two black backpacks and a black bag covered in white stars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com.

Hopkinson said it was not clear whether an investigation would continue now that the dog and family had been re-united.