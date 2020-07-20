iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Driver targeted in "random" shooting

Police roof rack lights

UPDATE: Police now say they're searching for a black Toyota Corolla in connection to this incident.

ORIGINAL: Toronto Police and the OPP are investigating after a driver was hit by gunfire on the 401 near Meadowvale.

Police say this appears to have been a random shooting.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Police say the shots came from a moving vehicle, which then took off westbound on the highway.

The driver managed to pull off the 401 and wait for police. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say there were at least five bullet holes in the car.

The Westbound collector lanes are closed at Meadowvale for the investigation.

 