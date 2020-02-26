UPDATE: Snow to get heaviest overnight

It may not have looked like it at times on Wednesday afternoon, but Environment Canada still has a snowfall warning posted for Toronto and the rest of the GTA.

The snow didn't pile up as much as expected through the day, since temperatures remained around the freezing mark, but that doesn't mean you can put your shovel away.

We're still expecting to see snow that could he heavy at times overnight on Wendesday, until it ends around dawn on Thursday morning.

At that point, we may still see between 15 and 25 centimeters total accumulation.

Forecasters with Environment Canada say the temperature is going to drop overnight, which means more snow will stay once it hits the ground.

Keep listening to NEWSTALK 1010 through the Thursday morning commute, for the latest information on road conditions and any possible closures and cancellations.