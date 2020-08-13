UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Brampton intersection west of Highway 410

Peel Regional Police say a has died after a crash in Brampton early this morning.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rutherford and Glidden, just west of Highway 410. Police say the area will be closed for several hours.

Police say the crash happened between a transport truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Investigators are hoping to provide more details this morning.