UPDATE: Fifth abduction suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Police say a man wanted in connection to the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy back in March has turned himself in.

29-year-old Solaimani Nassimi's photo was released by police earlier today in an effor to locate him.

Toronto Police announced Thursday evening that Nassimi had turned himself in.

EARLIER: Toronto police say four men have been arrested, and they are looking for a fifth, accused in the abduction of an innocent boy back in March.

They face a total of 30 charges including kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

The boy was taken the morning of March 4th. Witnesses said he was shoved into a Jeep while screaming for help.

His parents didn't even know he was gone until 6 p.m. when his school called to tell them he wasn't in class that day.

An Amber Alert wasn't issued until about midnight.

The following night, nearly 40 hours after he was taken, the boy was found alone, safe but shaken, in a barn in rural Brampton.

Police say the boy was not involved in anything criminal and they believe he was taken over his brother's $4 million cocaine debt.

"He went through a lot of terror," Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters on Thursday.

Police are still searching for 29-year-old Solaiman Nassimi, wanted on several charges in this case.

Saunders says the investigation is not over and that more arrests and charges are possible.

— With files from Ashley Legassic.