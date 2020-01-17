UPDATE: Firefigher charged after girl struck by truck responding to call

A Toronto firefighter is facing charges after an 11-year-old girl was struck by the truck he was driving back in December.

The driver was responding to a call, with lights and sirens activated, when the girl was struck in a crosswalk on Oakwood, south of St. Clair.

The girl suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The driver of the truck was a 22-year veteran of Toronto Fire, and remains on active duty.

He's facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and pass a stopped vehicle at a crossover.

It turns out, having the lights and sirens activated, is not a free pass for firetrucks.

"There are two exemptions for emergency service vehicles, they apply to speeding and to proceeding through a red light. There is actually no exemption for pedestrian crossovers," says Meaghan Gray from Toronto Police. "We're alleging the firetruck failed to stop at the pedestrian crossover."