UPDATE: Five injured in two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday night
A two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday evening sent five people to hospital.
Two of the injured suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a trauma centre.
Three others sustained minor injuries, but were still taken to hospital.
According to police, all five people - three women and two men – were later listed as being in stable condition.
The accident occurred in the intersection of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard just before 6 p.m.
An SUV and four-door compact collided at the intersection.
Road closures remain in effect on Mississauga Raod to Derry Road as the investigation continues.
with files from CP24