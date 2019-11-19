iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

UPDATE: Five injured in two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday night

CRASH

A two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday evening sent five people to hospital.

Two of the injured suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a trauma centre.

Three others sustained minor injuries, but were still taken to hospital.

According to police, all five people  - three women and two men – were later listed as being in stable condition.

The accident occurred in the intersection of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

An SUV and four-door compact collided at the intersection.

Road closures remain in effect on Mississauga Raod to Derry Road as the investigation continues.
 

with files from CP24

On-air

TED Radio Hour

TED Radio Hour

Yonah Budd

Straight Talk Live with Yonah Budd

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

Famous Lost Words

Famous Lost Words

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Dave Trafford

The Weekend Morning Show with Dave Trafford

Jason Agnew CFRB

Sunday Morning Trivia Show

Sunday Money Show Header

The Sunday Money Show

Todd C. Slater

Simply Real Estate

Howard Levitt

Employment Law

Mark Towhey

Mark Towhey

Desmond Cole

Desmond Cole

Tim Hudak alternate

The Tim Hudak Show

Marc Saltzman

Tech Talk

Melissa Lantsman

Melissa Lantsman

The Business of Life new 2018

The Business of Life with Arlene and Jann

Richard Crouse CFRB

The Richard Crouse Show

Yonah Budd

Straight Talk Live with Yonah Budd

First Look
First Look

Watch

Dundas and Dupont drunk cube van driver crash

WATCH: Police believe cube van driver was drunk

york globe and mail

Watch: Premier Doug Ford among politicians weighing in on clash at York University pro-Israel event

Matthew Dreaver, 16, of Toronto

WATCH: Police release new video in the murder of a 16-year-old in East York

News Alerts
News Alerts