UPDATE: Five injured in two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday night

A two-car collision in Mississauga Tuesday evening sent five people to hospital.

Two of the injured suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a trauma centre.

Three others sustained minor injuries, but were still taken to hospital.

According to police, all five people - three women and two men – were later listed as being in stable condition.

The accident occurred in the intersection of Mississauga Road and Meadowvale Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

An SUV and four-door compact collided at the intersection.

Road closures remain in effect on Mississauga Raod to Derry Road as the investigation continues.



with files from CP24