UPDATE: Four taken to hospital in Oshawa house fire; four residents unaccounted for

UPDATE: Oshawa Fire says four people are in hospital and four others are unaccounted for after a house fire.

Officials are trying to confirm how many people were actually in the residence at the time of the fire. It's thought there may have been eight or nine total.

Seven units were impacted by the extensive fire and eight people are being temporarily housed.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is en route to the scene to try and determine a cause and origin of the fire.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time, but Oshawa Fire says the injuries range from smoke inhalation and burns, to cuts.

UPDATE: Oshawa Fire has confirmed to CP24 that one of the patients taken to hospital this morning is a child, roughly 10 years old.

Three people are in serious condition.

Firefighters have not yet been able to make it inside the structure to search.

ORIGINAL: Five people have been taken to hospital, and the search is on for four others, after a house fire in Oshawa.

Oshawa Fire says in a series of tweets that crews responded to a fire on Olive Avenue between Simcoe and Ritson around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

They indicate five people have been taken to hospital, and four residents are unaccounted for.

There's no word on what kind of injuries may have been sustained.

We'll bring you the latest details as soon as we have them.