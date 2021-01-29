UPDATE: Fourth person dead in East York Fire

Fire officials now say four people are dead following a fire at a home in East York.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop says firefighters confirmed the fourth victim following a secondary search of the home.

Two others are in hospital. Their conditions are not clear.

The fire started early this morning at a home on Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street.

The second floor of the home was engulfed in flames. The fire spread to two other homes.

Jessop told reporters at the scene there were also a number of firefighters hurt but their injuries are non-life threatening.