UPDATE: Gator sighting in Brampton was actually a Beaver
Peel Regional Police and Brampton Animal Services set out on a bizarre search Friday night.
Cst. Akil Mooken says someone reported what looked to them like 5-6' long alligator in a storm drainage pond near Creditview Rd and James Potter Rd.
Mooken couldn't say for sure whether there was indeed an alligator or any other animal in the water tucked into a residential area.
"If located, officers are prepared to provide 'gator-aid' to this creature and re-locate it to an appropriate location if required," Mooken joked.
Turns out, it wasn't an alligator after all.
Brampton Animal Control Officers attended and later confirmed the sighting was actually a beaver.
- Animal Control Officers from the City of Brampton have attended.
- Based on video from social media, they have determined that it was a beaver in the water and not an alligator.