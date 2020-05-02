UPDATE: Gator sighting in Brampton was actually a Beaver

Peel Regional Police and Brampton Animal Services set out on a bizarre search Friday night.

Cst. Akil Mooken says someone reported what looked to them like 5-6' long alligator in a storm drainage pond near Creditview Rd and James Potter Rd.

Mooken couldn't say for sure whether there was indeed an alligator or any other animal in the water tucked into a residential area.

"If located, officers are prepared to provide 'gator-aid' to this creature and re-locate it to an appropriate location if required," Mooken joked.

Turns out, it wasn't an alligator after all.

Brampton Animal Control Officers attended and later confirmed the sighting was actually a beaver.



