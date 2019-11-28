UPDATE: Houston pilot, his wife and children, among dead in Kingston plane crash

KINGSTON, Ont. - Investigators looking into a deadly plane crash in Kingston, Ontario, say three children were among the seven people killed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed today that four adults and three children died when a six-seater Piper PA-32 aircraft went down Wednesday afternoon.

"Shortly after 5 p.m., the aircraft collided with terrain, approximately 2.8 nautical miles north of Kingston, on the centre line for the north-south runway," said TSB spokesperson Ken Webster at a news conference today.

TSB investigators say the U.S.-registered plane had taken off from Buttonville municipal airport in Markham and made contact with the Kingston airport just before crashing.

The wreckage was found about five kilometres north of Kingston by a helicopter crew from nearby Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

Webster added, "The aircraft was destroyed and came to rest in a northerly direction. Examination of the wreckage indicates that the angle of impact was very steep, but there was no post-impact fire."

A statement on the TSB's website notes there were "reports of deteriorating weather conditions at the time.''

The pilot has been identified as Otabek Oblokulov of Houston, Texas. He was originally from Uzbekistan.

FACEBOOK/Anson Air

It's being reported that Oblokulov's wife, his three children, aged three, 11 and 15, as well as a Toronto couple, all died in the crash.

The cause is still being investigated.



With files from The Canadian Press