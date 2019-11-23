iHeartRadio
UPDATE: Licence plate number released of SUV allegedly connected to Toronto hit and run

STRUCK

We have some new information in that hit and run in mid-town Toronto just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

An 84 year-old man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West, near Christie Street, when he was struck by a vehicle, that fled the scene.  

The victim remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto Police believe it was a Volkswagen SUV with the Ontario licence plate number CKKE 113.

The vehicle is described as a Volkswagen model Atlas or Tiguan, blue in colour, with possible front-end damage.

It was last seen heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue West.

Anyone with information, dashcam video or surveillance footage from the area is asked to call police.

Here's a general sample photo of what a Volkswagen Atlas looks like. A Tiguan model has some similarities.

