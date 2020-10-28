UPDATE: Lockdown order lifted at Oakville French school

Students at Gaetan-Gervais elementary school in Oakville were kept in their classrooms for a short time on Wednesday, after police say the school was the target of an "unconfirmed threat".

Officers would only say the school was placed into a lockdown with White Oaks North and South, the high school nearby, placed into a hold and secure. That means students are able to move freely between classrooms, just no one in or out of the school.

Those orders were lifted before 4pm.

There's no indication yet if this was actually a credible threat.

This comes after a Hamilton man was arrested last week, for allegedly making threats against other french schools in the region.



