UPDATE: Man charged with second degree murder in Brampton hit-and-run

WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.

A 53-year-old man is facing a Second Degree Murder charge following a hit-and-run in a residential area of Brampton on the evening of Christmas Day.

The 51-year-old male victim from Brampton was hit just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, on Sunny Meadow Blvd in the area Sandalwood Pkwy. and Torbram Rd.

EMS arrived and transported the man to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Peel Police said early information on the investigation led to the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau taking the lead on the case.

"We have identified the victim in this incident," Peel Const. Akhil Mooken told NEWSTALK1010 on Thursday afternoon. "However, at this time, pending notification of the next of kin, we will not be able to share any particular information on the victim at this time."

The vehicle involved in the crash was located on Thursday morning and the suspect was arrested around the same time.

"We are still appealing for any witnesses," Mooken said. "Anyone that may have been in the area either before or afterwards, to contact investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons bureau and provide any information that they have."

Mooken said he was aware of the surveillance video that shows the incident taking place. He would not comment on it, as he said "this could be something that uses evdience in a future court proceeding."

The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to make a court appearance on Friday.

- With files from Jackie Rosen

