UPDATE: Man dead after being tasered by police in Mississauga

The investigation surrounding the death of a man who was tasered by police in Mississauga, is now in the hands of the SIU.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says police used several "use of force options", during an interaction with the man, in the backyard of a home near Tomken and Bloor.

Officers were originally called around 3 o'clock on Wednesday morning, and the man was pronounced dead by 4am.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon couldn't say how many times the man was hit by the taser, and said the other use of force options could have included verbal commands, use of fists or cops pulling out an expandable baton.

"I know that a weapon was deployed and whether he was struck by it, and whether it had any effect on him, that will be part of our investigation." says Hudon.

The man has been identified as a 30-year-old, but his name hasn't been released.

No officers were hurt during the interaction with the man.