The province's police watchdog has been called in after the death of a man at a home in Vaughan.

York Regional Police were called to a home on Jade Crescent around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. They say there was information received that a man was trying to light a fire inside the home.

The Special Investigations unit says there was an interaction between an officer and the man, and that other officers arrived to help with the arrest.

They say he became vital signs absent and that officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer was left with a minor injury.

The SIU investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.