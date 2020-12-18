iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting in Brampton

Peel

UPDATE: Peel Police say the man who was shot in Brampton last night has died.

The homicide unit has now taken over.

ORIGINAL: Peel Police say a man was rushed to hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday after he was shot.

Officers responded to the area of Scott Street and Church Street East, not far from Centre Street North and Queen Street East. They found a man inside the home who had been shot.

Peel paramedics tell our media partner CP24 that a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this point, there's been no suspect information released.