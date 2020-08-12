iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting near Danforth and Eglinton

crime scene

A man has died after a shooting in Scarborough early this morning.

CP24 is reporting that police were called after sounds of gunshots outside of an apartment building shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds to his back collapsed near the main entrance of the building.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital with serious injuries, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

There's no word on whether there are any suspects in the incident.

