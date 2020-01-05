UPDATE: Man dies of injuries after a hit-and-run downtown Toronto Saturday night

What started out as a fail to remain downtown Toronto Saturday night, is now a fatal hit-and-run.

Toronto Police confirmed Sunday morning that a 65-year-old man, was struck and later died in hospital, after he was hit trying to cross the road near Jarvis Street between Gerrard and Dundas Streets at around 10:10 p.m.

The victim was left lying on the road as the vehicle sped away.

According to police, the victim was walking across Jarvis Street, from west to east.



He was then struck in the northbound lanes of Jarvis Street by the driver, who fled the scene.

The man had just been inside a nearby convenience store before being hit.

Speaking to our media partner CP24, A shaken employee of the store described what she heard, as the vehicle collided withe victim.

" You know the car hitting sound, that kind of sound. Then we went outside and we saw that guy is on the road."

A description of the suspect vehicle is not being released at this time while investigators continue to canvass local businesses and residents for video surveillance, and identify further eye witnesses.



Traffic Services investigators will continue to canvass throughout the morning.



Officers are urging local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).