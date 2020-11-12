UPDATE: Man expected to survive after shooting near Steeles and Yonge

A man is recovering from life-saving surgery after being shot multiple times in Thornhill.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell says the shooting happened in a very busy plaza at the corner of the intersection.

The 35-year-old victim underwent emergency surgery last night and is in serious but stable condition. He had originally been in life-threatening condition.

The victim walked into a restaurant after he was shot, seeking help, according to CP24.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.