UPDATE: Man recovering from injuries after shooting in Regent Park

Police in Toronto are investigating a Christmas Day shooting in Regent Park that left one man injured.

Toronto police tweeted that officers were on scene at Dundas Street East & Sackville Street around 11 p.m. local time.

Officers were called to the area after reports of multiple gunshots and people running from the area.

Initially thought to have critical injuries, Toronto Police told NEWSTALK1010 the victim's condition was upgraded to serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no description of a suspect and no other details are available.

