UPDATE: Man who went missing from CAMH 8 days ago is back at facility

Gashawbeza Kefene

A man, considered violent, who had been missing from the area of the Centre of Addiction and Mental Health, for eight days, has returned to the facility.

NEWSTALK 1010 just off the phone with a detective at 14 Division, who confirms that 36 year-old Gashawbeza Kefene returned to CAMH on his own accord around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

His disappearance eight days ago, marked the third time since December 2018, that he had wandered away from the area of CAMH.

It took a week before police were informed that Kefene had wandered away from the facility.

Kefene has been a past patient at CAMH and previously went missing in December 2018 and August 2019.  It's unclear why he was deemed dangerous.

During his latest disappearance, he wandered away from CAMH on November 20th but Toronto Police were not informed until yesterday.

There's also no word why it took a week for the disappearance to be reported.

NEWSTALK 1010 has reached out to the organization for comment.

 

With files from Russ Courtney

