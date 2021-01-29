UPDATE: Mandatory COVID-19 testing to begin at Pearson in days

We've heard the calls from Premier Doug Ford, for the federal government to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing at airports.

Today, the province is taking action on its own.

A government source confirms to NEWSTALK 1010 that mandatory tests at Pearson will begin in a few days and eventually, at land border crossings as well.

The Premier will announce these and other measures this afternoon at 3 p.m. and NEWSTALK 1010 will carry it live.

The announcement is also expected to include rapid testing kits being sent to long-term-care homes and schools.

The province began a pilot project at Pearson in early January, involving voluntary tests for passengers arriving at Pearson.

Of the 6,800 people who were tested, 146 came back positive. Four of them had the U.K. variant.

Ford has been pushing the federal government to bring in more travel restrictions but a source tells the Star the province has not been given any certainty and is tired of waiting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned that new measures, including requiring international travellers to quarantine in hotels, could be implemented without warning.

Trudeau has a news conference planned at 11:30 a.m.