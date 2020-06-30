UPDATE: Mandatory masks coming to Toronto

Mayor John Tory is asking Toronto city council to make masks mandatory in public indoor settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As heard on NEWSTALK 1010, Tory announced at a news conference that he would vote in favour of the temporary by-law recommended by Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

The proposed by-law will be voted on by city council this afternoon and Tory said he believes most councillors will support it.

Tory says the order will come into effect in a week's time, if approved by city council.

The proposed by-law will be in effect into the month of September, timed around a city council meeting so the city can extend it if deemed necessary.

Tory notes that his order would come into effect shortly after masks become mandatory on the TTC.

Region of Peel officials, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie are planning to enact a similar bylaw.

