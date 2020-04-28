UPDATE: Marco Muzzo granted day parole

The man who killed three children and their grandfather in a drunk driving crash in 2015, has been granted day parole.

He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but ends up spending a year for each of the deaths.

Jennifer Neville-Lake, the mother of the children posted a message on Instagram, following the hearing:

No matter what happened today, Daniel, Harry and Milly don't get to come back home. My dad isn't coming home to my mom.

Nothing changes for me.

If you wrote a Community Statement for my family, thank you for doing your best.

I know I did my best.

My family's killer, drunk driver Marco Michael Muzzo has been granted day parole.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

Muzzo pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Parole Board released a statement, confirming the release, and the conditions that Muzzo will face.

"The Board granted day parole and denied full parole to Marco Muzzo, and imposed conditions that include but are not limited to no contact with the victims and geographical restrictions."

The Board says they will release their full reasons for the release, on Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday through his lawyers, Muzzo writes:

“I want to apologize to the Neville-Lake, Neville and Frias families for the terrible pain I have caused them and their loved ones. I ruined their lives and I take full responsibility for what I have done. I always will.

I was careless and irresponsible when I made the choice to drink and drive. There is no way that I can undo the damage that I have caused. I will live with this for the rest of my life.”