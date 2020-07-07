iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Mike McCormack stepping down as Toronto Police Association president

Mike-McCormack

After 11 years at the helm as Toronto Police Association president, Mike McCormack is stepping down from his post on August 1st. 

McCormack confirmed the news to the Toronto Sun Tuesday night before submitting his retirement letter. 

McCormack spent 24 years as a police officer prior to assuming the role of Association president.

Vice-president Brian Callanan will take over the role until a new president is elected. 

McCormack will step down a day after Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders retires from his post.