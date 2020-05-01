UPDATE: Missing man with violent past back in care of CAMH

Toronto Police say a man with a violent past who walked away from a mental health facility Friday afternoon is back in the care of doctors.

Police had warned Samuel Tesfamic Kassa should not be approached after he went missing near Queen St W and Ossington Ave at about 2:30 p.m. Friday

He'd been found not criminally responsible of assault and threats in 2012.

It is not clear how or where police caught up with Kassa or how he slipped away in the first place.

