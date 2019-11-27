UPDATE: Missing senior who left Mississauga hospital after surgery has been located

Peel Police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing woman.

72 year-old Marie Levesque was last seen just after 11 this morning, near the Queensway and Hurontario in Mississauga.

She apparently left an area hospital on foot, following recent surgery.

Police said she had her head wrapped and may have been confused.

Tonight, NEWSTALK1010 has learned the senior has been found.

With files from Peel Regional Police