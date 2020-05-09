There was a happy ending for a Markham family Friday night.

York Regional Police reunited Concetto "Ken" Quartarone with his family after he went missing Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. when he left his home — located on Cairns Drive, in the area of McCowan Road and 16th Avenue, and didn't return.

Investigators were worried that the 76-year-old Quartarone may have gotten confused, or forgotten how to get home.

He was driving a white, four-door 2009 Cadillac with the licence plate BYXA897.

But late Friday night York Regional Police tweeted out that Quartarone had been found "in good health and he will be reunited with his family. Thank you to the media and the public for your assistance."