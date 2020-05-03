UPDATE: Some seasonal businesses set to re-open in Ontario on Monday

Ontario will allow some businesses to reopen on May 4.

Premier Doug Ford says today that some businesses that can comply with safety rules that allow staff and customers to maintain physical distancing will be allowed to reopen.

Many of the businesses are seasonal, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Ford says auto dealerships can reopen but by appointment only, and marinas and golf courses can prepare to reopen.

The premier says the reopening follows the advice of the province's chief medical officer of health.

Ford says he believes in the near future the province will be able to announce additional businesses can reopen.

• Garden centres and nurseries with curbside pick-up and delivery only;

• Lawn care and landscaping;

• Additional essential construction projects that include:

o shipping and logistics;

o broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure;

o any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services;

o municipal projects;

o colleges and universities;

o child care centres;

o schools; and

o site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and

residential development;

• Automatic and self-serve car washes;

• Auto dealerships, open by appointment only;

• Golf courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but not open to the public.

• Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water, but not open to the public. Boats and watercraft must be secured to a dock in the marina until public access is allowed.