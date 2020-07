A Scarborough mother and her 3 children, missing since early Monday morning, have been found safe.

36-year-old Maria De Jesus De Lara Guerrero, was last seen Monday morning at about 5 a.m.at her home in the Victoria Park and Eglinton area.

Monday night, Toronto Police confirmed in a release, that the mother and her children had been found safe and sound at around 8 p.m.