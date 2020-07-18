UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 427 Friday night identified

What appears to be a possible case of street racing on a 400 series highway, may have cost a 26-year-old man his life.

The OPP confirmed an accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 427 approaching the 401, late last night at around 11:30 p.m., involved several vehicles and the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Marek Urbaniak.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirms police are looking for a fourth vehicle, described as a modified white coloured Mercedes-Benz, that took off from the scene.

"There should be damage on this vehicle. This vehicle we believe was involved in this collision, possibly racing with the motorcycle."

Schmidt adds that other cars involved suffered damage, but were not believed to be racing.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants of those vehicles.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact the OPP.