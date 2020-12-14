UPDATE:Multi-vehicle collision closes stretch of Hwy 407 in Halton Region Monday night

White out conditions may have been a contributing factor of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 407 Monday night.

The collision occurred on the eastbound lanes between Guelph Line and Appleby line in Halton Region.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, cars and transport trucks were involved

"Multiple vehicles involved in collisions in that area. One report of a minor personal injury collision, everything else seems to be property damage and we have some commercial vehicles involved in these wrecks as well."

Schmidt added that some of the trucks jackknifed and some also rolled over and lost their cargo, while some of the vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Late Monday night, the highway reopened to traffic.