UPDATE: Nine TDSB schools closed until January due to COVID-19

UPDATE: Another school has been added to the closure list within the TDSB due to COVID-19.

Oakridge Junior Public School, not far from the Danforth and Warden, has been closed while Toronto Public Health investigates.

Students and staff have been dismissed until the New Year.

ORIGINAL:

The Toronto District School board has announced - on the advice of Toronto Public Health - that five more schools will remain closed because of COVID-19.

They are:

City Adult Learning Centre

Humewood Community School

R H McGregor Elementary School

David Lewis Public School

Grenoble Public School.

In a tweet sent out this afternoon, the TDSB says the schools will all be closed to students and staff beginning Monday, December 14, and because of the winter break, will reopen on Monday, January 4th.

This will give Public Health time to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks at the schools. Between the five schools, there are a combined 21 cases of the virus reported among students and 3 staff members.

In addition, three schools that were previously closed due to outbreaks will "continue to be dismissed", and because of the winter break, they will also reopen on January 4th. They are:

Thorncliffe Park Public School

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute

Thorncliffe Park Public School was closed earlier this month due to an outbreak. At least 33 students and staff have been infected with the virus. In November, voluntary asymptomatic testing revealed 19 positive cases at the school.

Eight cases among students were recently reported at neighbouring Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy. At least 18 cases have been reported at Marc Garneau Collegiate.

A spokesperson with the TDSB says letters have been sent to parents, notifying them about the school closures.

In addition to the investigation by TPH into the sources of the outbreaks at the schools, cleaning will be conducted over the winter break.