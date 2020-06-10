UPDATE: One man killed after double-shooting in East York

Toronto Police say one man has died as a result of a double-shooting in East York, right near a public park Tuesday evening.

Two people were rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times right near Vanderhoof Skate Park.

One man had life-threatening injuries before succumbing to them in hospital, and the other has serious injuries.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near Eglinton and Leslie in East York.

Const. Alex Li is concerned over how brazen this was.

"There were reports of people screaming and running and vehicles fleeing the area," Li says. "Another brazen, daylight shooting, I understand we're in the evening hours but obviously there was ample daylight still. It happened in a public park... we know there were people in the park, it's a beautiful day."

The shooting sent children scrambling for safety.

An 11-year-old boy who was in the park told CP24 he ran and hid. "I just wanted to get out of the park and try to stay alive and not get hit," he said.

A father told CP24, his 10-year-old son heard the shots and came running home, shaken.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee