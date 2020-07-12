iHeartRadio

UPDATE: One of five people shot near Jane and St.Clair W. Friday night has died

Jane shooting 1

TORONTO - One man is dead following a drive-by shooting that injured four other Friday night.

Toronto Police say they responded to a call at a plaza near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle entered the lot from Woolner Avenue and opened fire, striking the man and four other people.

Mohamed Sow, 20, died of his injuries in hospital Saturday evening, police said.

Investigators say they want to speak to anyone who could help in the investigation.