UPDATE: One person dead following Mississauga crash early Saturday

A person is in custody for suspected drunk driving, in a violent overnight collision in Mississauga, that left one person dead.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 Saturday morning,they received a call for the collision near Mineola Road and Hurontario Street, just before midnight.

The crash involved three vehicles.

Reports suggest the driver in custody was driving northbound on Hurontario street, crossed into the southbound lanes, and struck the victim's vehicle head-on.

Const. Heather Cannon confirmed the fatality.

"Investigation of the scene, we have one person who was pronounced deceased at the scene. We have one person who's in custody, they've been taken to a local hospital."

CP 24 reported Saturday that the victim killed was a 19-year-old male, who was on his way to visit his girlfriend.

Cannon adds so far no charges have been laid pending the investigation.

Later at a press conference from the scene, Const. Cannon confirmed the driver in custody is an adult male. He and a female passenger both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two others in a third vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.