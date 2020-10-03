UPDATE: One person dead two injured following North York shooting

Another fatal shooting in the GTA.

One person is confirmed dead and two others injured, following an early morning shooting in North York.

The shooting occurred inside a first floor unit of an apartment building on Skipton Court, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, sometime before 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

At a Saturday morning update, Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff revealed some details about the victims.

"Three adult males, all in their 30's, had sustained gunshot wounds. Unfortunately one of the males was pronounced deceased. The other two, both of those males, received gunshot wounds to their leg areas."

The injuries are considered serious but non life-threatening.

Earlier on Saturday, Insp. Rinkoff told our media partner CP24, that two suspects they are now seeking, managed to make their way into the unit.

"We don't have a motive at present. It appears suspects gained entry into the unit. We suspect at this point, that these suspects weren't invited into the unit and of course that will form part of the investigation."

The suspects quickly fled the scene following the shooting in a dark coloured SUV, with no other description released.

According to Duty Insp.Rinkoff, the relationship between the three victims is also under investigation.

"We believe that it's likely at least one of the individuals resides in the unit. but again that forms part of the homicide investigation."

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.