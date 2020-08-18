UPDATE: Parliament prorogued, Freeland promoted in Liberal cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is releasing thousands of pages of documents over to MPs on the House of Commons finance committee.

That committee had demanded the documents as part of its investigation into whether Trudeau's relationship with WE Charity influenced the government's ill-fated decision to have the organization run a federal student-volunteer program.

The documents were turned over to the committee earlier this month, but lawyers were vetting them for personal information and cabinet secrets.

Trudeau asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette for a prorogation of Parliament, which shuts down the work of committees, but the documents are still being released.

Parliament will return Sept. 23, which is two days after the House of Commons was initially scheduled to resume sitting.

Then will come a speech from the throne, which Trudeau says will give opposition parties the chance to vote on whether they have confidence in the minority Liberal government.

Trudeau says the pandemic has called for a reset of the government's agenda, and says the throne speech will be a roadmap to rebuilding the economy post-COVID-19.

FREELAND SWORN IN

Everyone taking part in the physically-distanced cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall wore masks for the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chrystia Freeland, who was sworn in as finance minister, demonstrated that it is difficult to put on a mask with just one hand as she attempted to return hers to her face after taking it off to take the oath of office.

Trudeau usually hugs his cabinet ministers at such ceremonies, instead he gave Freeland and Dominic LeBlanc, who is now intergovernmental affairs minister, a congratulatory elbow bump.

The two ministers also bumped elbows with Payette following their oaths.

