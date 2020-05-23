UPDATE: Peel Police treating discovery of deceased male victim as suspicious

The discovery of a man without vital signs inside a Mississauga apartment early Saturday morning, is being treated as suspicious.

Peel Police Const. Danny Marttini tells NEWSTALK 1010, they were called to 25 Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard, near Hurontario Street, just after midnight.

"We attended the residence, we confirmed that there was an adult male that was deceased."

But according to Const. Marttini, it was the coroner on site who alerted police that the death looked suspicious.

"The fact that it was the coroner that deemed it suspicious, that means it's obviously not something that is just blatant and outstanding."

Speaking to the media late this morning, Constable Kyle Villers says the incident has not yet been deemed a homicide.

"We are awaiting results of a post-mortem examination, which we anticipate will be conducted this afternoon."

Villers added, "[The] Forensic identification team is also here. Our Homicide Bureau has been notified of the incident."

Police say the victim is a man in his late twenties. It's unclear at this time if he lived in the unit, where his body was found.

Officers are speaking to people who live in neighbouring units. Earlier unconfirmed reports from one resident was that the victim was found in a seventh floor unit.

"It's very early in the investigation, so we're just in the process of confirming everybody's identification and their involvement in the incident," noted Villers.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Claude Feig