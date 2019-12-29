UPDATE: Police identify the victim in the city's latest homicide

Toronto Homicide detectives are investigating the city's 76th homicide of the year.

The latest happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, in Scarborough.

Toronto police confirming to NEWSTALK1010, that a male victim was shot outside a building at 400 McCowan Road at Trudell Street, north of Eglinton Avenue.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found a man with gunshot wounds.

CP24

No word so far on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but police are searching for two suspects.

They say the victim, identified as 26-year-old Koshin Yusuf, died at the scene.

Police allege Yusuf had been approached by two men, who fired multiple shots and then fled.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting, or anyone who has security or dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact them.



With files from Claude Feig