UPDATE: Police investigating triple shooting at a Brampton cemetery

A triple shooting at a Brampton cemetery Monday afternoon left three victims, all males, with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims are reported to be in life-threatening condition.

The third managed to walk himself into a local hospital and is reported in stable condition.

The cementery is located near Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road.

The three victims managed to escape in various directions after the shooting.

One was found on the other side of the road from the cemetery, in a residential area.

A neighbour told our media partner CTV News, what he saw.

"He was lying on the ground, his half body was like inside the house and his legs were outside. I stood outside here in front of my house and I didn't just see completely what was going on."

The second was dropped off at a fire hall near Hurontario and Steeles Avenue, about a 15 minute drive from the first victim's location.

Our media partner CP24 reported that there were no scheduled funerals at the cemetery Monday.

Peel Police Const. Bancroft Wright was asked about a possible scenario for the victims being there.

"You can imagine that there could have been a number of situations. it could have been individuals paying respects to fallen members. we don't know the situation at this point and that will come from investigators."

According to Wright, the shooting appears to be targeted with as many as six or seven people exchanging gunfire.

Two suspect vehicles that took off following the shooting are described as a blue coloured Mercedes and a light-coloured Honda.

Wright added a total of four vehicles were at the scene of the shooting, with two of them struck by bullets.

with files from Ashley Legassic