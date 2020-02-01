UPDATE: Police make an arrest in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run Friday

Peel Police and Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau, have arrested the driver and located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Friday morning.

The collision occurred at around 6:40 a.m. involving the car and a female victim, who was using her electric wheelchair in a bike lane, in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga.

45-year-old Penny Cousard was in the southbound bicycle lane, when she was struck by a black Honda Civic.

The driver was travelling southbound on Dixie Road when the collision occurred and fled the scene.

The vehicle was recovered in the area of Ogden Avenue and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga.

A 56-year-old man from Mississauga, was arrested and charged with Fail to Remain Causing Death and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court Saturday.

Investigators would like to thank media outlets and the public for their assistance in relation to this investigation.